Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 60,268 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 405.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,268 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,505,904 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.11. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

