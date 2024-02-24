Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at $679,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 52.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 32,744 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,258,000.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ITM stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $46.69. The stock had a trading volume of 210,572 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.51.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

