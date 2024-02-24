Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $169.60. 6,409,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,895,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

