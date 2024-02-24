Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its position in Bank of America by 23.7% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 54,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 104,312.4% during the second quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 194,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 194,021 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 8.2% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 6.3% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 147,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its position in Bank of America by 354.5% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 119,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 93,375 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.92. 30,586,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,943,764. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $267.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.26.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.