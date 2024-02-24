Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,255,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,866,020,000 after purchasing an additional 495,768 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,377,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,620,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,643,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,529,235,000 after buying an additional 274,679 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,308,223,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $473.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,764,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,974. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $340.21 and a 52 week high of $475.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.64. The company has a market capitalization of $441.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,540 shares of company stock valued at $13,542,519. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MA. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MA

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.