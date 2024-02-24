Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $7.49 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 30.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,195 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $430,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 326,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,578,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 352,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,510,000 after buying an additional 24,252 shares in the last quarter.

BIV traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $74.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,554,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,935. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.96. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $77.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2249 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

