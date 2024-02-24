Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,538,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,359,000 after buying an additional 38,389 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 12,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.66. 6,561,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,940,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.66 and its 200-day moving average is $154.09. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $172.88.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.