Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,734 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $2,328,844,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 846.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,535,938 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $143,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,357,548 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $730,877,000 after purchasing an additional 859,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $737.93. 1,265,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,201. The company has a market cap of $327.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $690.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $611.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $465.33 and a 52-week high of $742.51.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,306,297.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total transaction of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,194 shares of company stock worth $10,420,927. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on COST. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $659.96.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

