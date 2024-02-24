Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 36,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.31.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $105.91. 1,819,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,381,581. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $107.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.96.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.