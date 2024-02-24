Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 167 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Motco increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

VOO traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $466.78. 4,050,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,392,792. The company’s 50-day moving average is $445.18 and its 200 day moving average is $419.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.76 and a 52 week high of $468.87.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

