Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 521 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.7% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 20,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. UBS Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,091,400 shares of company stock worth $217,616,420 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.84. The company had a trading volume of 15,975,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,200,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

