Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Given New $73.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PSN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Parsons from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Parsons from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Parsons from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Parsons from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Parsons from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parsons currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.22.

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $79.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Parsons has a 1-year low of $40.61 and a 1-year high of $79.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.28 and its 200-day moving average is $61.05.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Parsons will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parsons

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSN. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Parsons during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Parsons during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Parsons during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Parsons by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Parsons by 18,200.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

