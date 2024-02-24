Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 569,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,275 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Paychex worth $65,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $124.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

