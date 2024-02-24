PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
PC Connection Stock Down 0.8 %
CNXN stock opened at $68.18 on Tuesday. PC Connection has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $70.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.17 and a 200 day moving average of $59.56.
PC Connection Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from PC Connection’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.13%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PC Connection
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in PC Connection during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in PC Connection during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in PC Connection during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in PC Connection by 62.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in PC Connection by 2,189.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 41.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PC Connection
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
Read More
