PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,062 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $7,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDD. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PDD by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,837,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,491,000 after buying an additional 710,439 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in PDD by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after buying an additional 66,235 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in PDD by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,008,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,986,000 after buying an additional 237,956 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in PDD by 257.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 22,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 16,494 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in PDD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDD stock traded down $3.94 on Friday, reaching $127.69. 10,267,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,599,139. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $152.99. The company has a market cap of $168.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.68.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $2.67. The business had revenue of $68.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

PDD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.04.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

