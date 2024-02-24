Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.490-1.610 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.49-$1.61 EPS.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PEB opened at $16.06 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.26.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $334.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.42 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.12%.

Several brokerages have commented on PEB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 968.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,594,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,383,000 after buying an additional 1,444,992 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,177,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,803,000 after buying an additional 1,139,360 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,624,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 240.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,489,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,600 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,028,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,335,000 after purchasing an additional 745,663 shares during the period.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Featured Articles

