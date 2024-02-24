Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Gap Down to $16.62

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.62, but opened at $15.95. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares last traded at $16.33, with a volume of 406,303 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on PEB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average of $14.26.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $334.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,613,000 after acquiring an additional 226,216 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,084,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,453,000 after buying an additional 140,799 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,824,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,228,000 after buying an additional 636,463 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,009,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,252,000 after buying an additional 112,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,028,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,335,000 after buying an additional 745,663 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

