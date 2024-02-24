Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.49-$1.61 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.52. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.490-1.610 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEB shares. Bank of America downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.50.

PEB stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.26. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $334.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.42 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 76.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

