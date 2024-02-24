PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

Shares of PEDEVCO stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74. PEDEVCO has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $62.69 million, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PEDEVCO news, VP Moore Clark sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 455,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,413.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PEDEVCO news, President John Douglas Schick sold 58,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $37,333.12. Following the sale, the president now owns 780,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Moore Clark sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 455,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,413.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 319,300 shares of company stock valued at $206,411. Insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PEDEVCO

About PEDEVCO

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PEDEVCO stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of PEDEVCO Corp. ( NYSE:PED Free Report ) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,770 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.06% of PEDEVCO worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.