Pegasus Partners Ltd. Acquires 6,775 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $330.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,148,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,749. The stock has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $333.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $312.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.58.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

