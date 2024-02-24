Pegasus Partners Ltd. Buys 2,200 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 22,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 34,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE EPD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,041,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,549,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The company has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average of $26.75.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EPD. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.31.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

