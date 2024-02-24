Pegasus Partners Ltd. Grows Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.65. 1,391,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,002. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.86 and a 1-year high of $204.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $100.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.72%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.