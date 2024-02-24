Pegasus Partners Ltd. Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 0.6% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 20.1% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.1% in the third quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.3% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.8 %

PEP stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.60. 6,409,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,895,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.93. The company has a market cap of $233.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

