Pegasus Partners Ltd. Has $3.58 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,558 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Visa by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,401,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Visa by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,816 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE V traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $283.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,107,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,259,130. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $268.90 and its 200-day moving average is $252.08. The stock has a market cap of $520.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.76 and a 52 week high of $285.95.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.55.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,358,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,461 shares of company stock valued at $21,417,817 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

