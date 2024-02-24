Pegasus Partners Ltd. Has $423,000 Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 46.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the third quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.20. 13,612,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,836,067. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 74.19%.

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.