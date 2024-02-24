Pegasus Partners Ltd. Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,118 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.1% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,206,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,980,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,400 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,445,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,971,000 after purchasing an additional 33,773 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,942,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,300,067,000 after purchasing an additional 49,091 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $792,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,520 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.89. The company had a trading volume of 37,667,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,404,516. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $205.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.47.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

