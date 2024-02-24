Pegasus Partners Ltd. Purchases 33,000 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 272.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

NASDAQ:WBD traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,206,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,674,226. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Redburn Atlantic cut Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

