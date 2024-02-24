Pegasus Partners Ltd. Purchases Shares of 650 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of McKesson by 50.4% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 9.8% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 9.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in McKesson by 6.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:MCK traded up $5.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $516.24. 687,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,043. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $519.75. The company has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $485.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $457.80.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCK. Barclays started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.54.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

