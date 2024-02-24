Pegasus Partners Ltd. Raises Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.42.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCO traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $385.51. 549,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,783. The company has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $278.23 and a 12-month high of $407.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $385.58 and a 200 day moving average of $354.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total value of $917,654.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,192.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Stories

