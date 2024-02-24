Pegasus Partners Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 233,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 14.1% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $100,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $510.34. 4,343,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,591,726. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.37 and a one year high of $512.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $486.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.57. The stock has a market cap of $394.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

