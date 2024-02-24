Pegasus Partners Ltd. Takes $259,000 Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSI traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $330.27. 442,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,109. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.85 and a twelve month high of $333.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

