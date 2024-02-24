Pegasus Partners Ltd. Takes Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.56. The stock had a trading volume of 772,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,722. The firm has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.66. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $115.97.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

