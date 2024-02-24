Peloton Wealth Strategists Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Peloton Wealth Strategists lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.63. 2,450,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,360,194. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

