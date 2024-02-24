Peloton Wealth Strategists Decreases Stock Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Peloton Wealth Strategists reduced its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Sonos were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 505,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 160,966 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Sonos by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sonos by 9.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 413,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 36,586 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sonos by 92.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 41,498 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonos

In other news, Director Thomas Conrad sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $97,720.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,334 shares in the company, valued at $683,585.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $126,644. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Sonos Stock Performance

Shares of SONO stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.60. 2,576,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554,728. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $21.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.51.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

