Peloton Wealth Strategists Has $388,000 Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Peloton Wealth Strategists trimmed its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in MarketAxess were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the first quarter worth $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the second quarter worth $51,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lowered MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.89.

MarketAxess Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.92. 337,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,646. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.02. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.01 and a 52 week high of $399.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.59.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.11. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 34.29%. The company had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,963,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $235,569.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 69,879 shares in the company, valued at $16,138,555.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,940 shares of company stock valued at $917,749 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

