Peloton Wealth Strategists Increases Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,330 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,693,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,962,730,000 after acquiring an additional 270,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,029,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,344,458,000 after acquiring an additional 150,464 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 13.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,845,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $811,339,000 after purchasing an additional 581,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,912,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $513,728,000 after purchasing an additional 136,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 14,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.35, for a total transaction of $2,340,214.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,017,464.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE KEYS traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.97. 1,669,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.19.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEYS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.30.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

