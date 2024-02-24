Peloton Wealth Strategists Increases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.8% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after purchasing an additional 286,169 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 29.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 117.2% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 8.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,409,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,895,634. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $233.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

