Peloton Wealth Strategists Lowers Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Peloton Wealth Strategists reduced its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF makes up about 2.7% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $5,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 130,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 212.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IBDP remained flat at $25.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 341,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,960. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $25.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.81.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

