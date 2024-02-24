Peloton Wealth Strategists Reduces Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Peloton Wealth Strategists reduced its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for about 1.9% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in RTX were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in RTX by 2.2% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in RTX by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in RTX by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in RTX by 0.9% during the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in RTX by 13.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,680 shares of company stock worth $3,438,681. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,809,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,624,456. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.