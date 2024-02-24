Peloton Wealth Strategists Sells 1,790 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Peloton Wealth Strategists trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,203 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 1.5% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 5,801 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.5% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 2,798 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 15,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 41,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 28,111 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.2 %

SBUX stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,845,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,133,304. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.12. The company has a market cap of $108.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

