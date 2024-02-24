Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Northern Technologies International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,911,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the second quarter valued at approximately $528,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP increased its stake in Northern Technologies International by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 213,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares in the last quarter. 30.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Trading Up 1.1 %

Northern Technologies International stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.69. 7,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,521. The company has a market capitalization of $129.10 million, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average is $12.43. Northern Technologies International Co. has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $14.15.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

