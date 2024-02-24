Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Sells 119,740 Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 65.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,107 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 119,740 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of LSI Industries worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,858,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,478 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 303.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 434,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 326,955 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 279,550 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in LSI Industries by 1,914.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 264,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 251,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in LSI Industries by 423.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 261,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 211,273 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSI Industries stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.41. 76,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.84. LSI Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $16.97.

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $109.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.70 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 5.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

