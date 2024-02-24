Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Sells 3,200 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC cut its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VST traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,202,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,746,261. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.99 and its 200 day moving average is $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $48.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

