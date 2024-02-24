Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $250.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $284.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Penumbra from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised Penumbra from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Penumbra from $248.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $304.92.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $238.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.45. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 103.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $180.93 and a 12-month high of $348.67.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $284.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.62 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Penumbra will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total value of $135,852.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,094,871.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total transaction of $135,852.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,094,871.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $33,961.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $954,091.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 835 shares of company stock valued at $190,866. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Penumbra by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Penumbra by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

