Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Receives Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $290.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $310.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Penumbra from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $284.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Penumbra from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $289.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Penumbra from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $304.92.

Penumbra Price Performance

Penumbra stock opened at $238.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.19 and a beta of 0.54. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $180.93 and a 12-month high of $348.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $255.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.45.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $284.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.62 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Penumbra will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $33,961.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,091.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Penumbra news, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $33,961.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,091.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total transaction of $135,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,094,871.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 835 shares of company stock valued at $190,866. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Penumbra

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Penumbra in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter worth $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

