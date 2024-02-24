Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.530-0.550 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.040-2.260 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PRDO

Perdoceo Education Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of PRDO opened at $17.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.01. Perdoceo Education has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.36.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.20 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is 20.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perdoceo Education

In related news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,674,313. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 9,500 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $175,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,674,313. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at $12,674,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,500 shares of company stock worth $1,063,750. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,079,000 after purchasing an additional 158,927 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,778,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,176,000 after acquiring an additional 187,717 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,583,000 after purchasing an additional 47,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,487,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,251,000 after purchasing an additional 53,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 7.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,267,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 84,460 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perdoceo Education

(Get Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.