Personal CFO Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after purchasing an additional 207,392 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kellanova by 16.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Kellanova by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Kellanova by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Price Performance

K opened at $56.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.41. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.39. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $72.30.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 81.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $4,192,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,320,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,438,403.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 855,800 shares of company stock valued at $46,492,502. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellanova has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.93.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

