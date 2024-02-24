Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 460 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 3.8% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of FOX by 273.1% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 49,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 36,038 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 153.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 16,994 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of FOX by 3.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 701,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,989,000 after purchasing an additional 21,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on FOXA. Citigroup upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.45.

FOX Stock Up 1.3 %

FOX stock opened at $30.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $36.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.97.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. FOX’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Insider Activity at FOX

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

