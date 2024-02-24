Personal CFO Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Element Solutions by 47.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 85.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:ESI opened at $23.39 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $24.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.83.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.43 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $27,120.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Element Solutions news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $27,120.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $32,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,109,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,110 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

