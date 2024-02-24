Personal CFO Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE PFG opened at $80.24 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.09 and its 200 day moving average is $75.31.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 15.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 109.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

